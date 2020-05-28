WATCH LIVE: Secretary Robert Wilkie testifies on VA’s response to COVID-19

Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie will testify May 28 before the House Committee on Appropriations about his department’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.

Wilkie is expected to testify alongside fellow VA officials that more than 11,200 U.S. veterans have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and the VA is treating 1,600 patients for it.

The Department of Veterans Affairs came under scrutiny recently for its use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, to treat patients with COVID-19. While Wilkie claimed that the drug had been effective in “stopping the progression of the disease,” its benefits in fighting the coronavirus remain unproven. A study published in April of VA patients treated with hydroxychloroquine found that the drug had no benefit for those who took it.