As COVID-19 cases across the United States boom, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have advised Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving. So, what should millions of Americans keep in mind as they consider their holiday plans?

PBS NewsHour’s John Yang speaks with Dr. Ranit Mishori of Georgetown University and will take audience questions on the subject.

Watch in the live player above on Monday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. EST.