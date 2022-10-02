WATCH LIVE: The winner of the Nobel Prize in medicine is…

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
News Desk
News Desk
Leave your feedback
The winner of the Nobel Prize in medicine will be announced on Monday.
The announcement is expected Oct. 3 no earlier than 5:15 a.m. ET. Watch the event live in the player above.
The 2021 medicine prize was awarded to two researchers — David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian — whose discoveries shed light onto how the human body perceives temperature and touch, according to the Associated Press.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: