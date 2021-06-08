WATCH: White House COVID-19 task force holds news briefing

The White House COVID-19 task force held a news briefing Tuesday as the U.S. moves closer to the July 4 deadline set by the Biden administration to achieve its vaccination goal.

President Biden said in May that he wanted 70 percent of adults to receive at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4, but that goal may be far from reach with inoculation rates slowing.

As of June 7 nearly 64 percent of U.S. adults had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But as of last Friday the U.S. was averaging around 1 million vaccines administered per day, down from 3 million in early April.

First lady Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci toured a COVID-19 vaccination site at a historic Harlem church on Sunday.

“We’re going to end this outbreak. We are absolutely certain,” said Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. “And the vehicle to ending it is vaccination.”