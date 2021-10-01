WATCH LIVE: White House COVID task force holds briefing

The White House COVID-19 task force is scheduled to hold a news briefing on Friday morning.

Watch the event in the player above beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

The briefing comes as the drug company Merck announced that an experimental antiviral pill designed to treat COVID-19 reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus during clinical trials, and that it would soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize its use.

If cleared, the drug would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19, a potentially major advance in efforts to fight the pandemic. All COVID-19 therapies now authorized in the U.S. require an IV or injection.

This is a developing story and will be updated.