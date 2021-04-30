WATCH LIVE: White House COVID task force holds news briefing

The White House COVID-19 task force will hold a news briefing Friday following the CDC’s announcement earlier this week that it would ease guidelines on wearing masks outdoors.

Thus far, 30 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to CDC data. On April 19, all Americans 16 and older became eligible to receive a jab.

On Tuesday, the CDC announced changes to its guidelines for wearing masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday encouraged Americans to get the vaccine, saying it would help get the country “back to normal living.”

“Getting together with friends, going to the park for a picnic without needing to mask up, we’re back to that place now as long as you get vaccinated,” Biden said. “So go get the shot.”

