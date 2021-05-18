WATCH: White House COVID task force holds news briefing

The White House coronavirus task force will hold a news briefing on Tuesday, May 18.

Watch the briefing in the video player above.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert acknowledged “confusion” after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week said fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks in most instances, even indoors.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC News on Tuesday, “The problem and the issue is that we don’t have any way of knowing who is vaccinated and who’s not vaccinated.”

He said it is “reasonable and understandable” that some businesses and localities are maintaining mask requirements because they can’t be sure of an individual’s vaccination history. But he said it’s important to note those measures protect the unvaccinated from each other, and vaccines provide a high level of protection for those who have gotten them.

Fauci said children who are not vaccinated — including children under 12 who won’t be eligible for vaccines for months — should continue to wear masks indoors. But he said that recommendation could change as the CDC conducts more research and more Americans get shots.