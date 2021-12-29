WATCH LIVE: White House COVID task force holds news briefing

The White House COVID task force is scheduled to hold a press briefing Wednesday morning.

The briefing comes after the CDC updated its guidance to stipulate that asymptomatic people who test positive for COVID-19 can isolate for five days instead of 10, and as the highly infectious omicron variant continues to spread rapidly worldwide, with confirmed COVID-19 cases rising by 11 percent globally compared to the previous week.

The World Health Organization said that Europe accounted for more than half the total newly reported cases, with 2.84 million, though that amounted to only a 3% increase over the previous week. It also had the highest infection rate of any region, with 304.6 new cases per 100,000 residents.

New cases in the Americas were up 39% to nearly 1.48 million, and the region had the second-highest infection rate with 144.4 new cases per 100,000 residents. The U.S. alone saw more than 1.18 million cases, a 34% increase.