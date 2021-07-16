WATCH LIVE: White House COVID task force holds news briefing

The White House COVID task force will hold a news briefing Friday as coronavirus cases in the U.S. are once again on the rise.

The number of new COVID-19 cases per day doubled over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings.

Confirmed infections climbed to an average of about 23,600 a day on Monday, up from 11,300 on June 23, according to Johns Hopkins University data. And all but two states — Maine and South Dakota — reported that case numbers have gone up over the past two weeks.

The rise in cases prompted leaders in California and Hawaii to reinforce mask mandates this week.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said Thursday he will maintain a requirement that people wear masks indoors. Ige told a news conference the number of new cases in Hawaii has exceeded 100 during three of the last five days. That contrasts to the past couple of months when the seven-day average of new hovered around 50.

Los Angeles County will again require masks indoors even when people are vaccinated as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Muntu Davis, LA County’s public health officer, said the county has been recording more than 1,000 new cases each day for a week and there is now “substantial community transmission.”

