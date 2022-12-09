WATCH: Jill Biden recommends updated COVID vaccines before holidays

First lady Jill Biden urged Americans to get the bivalent COVID-19 now saying, “the most important thing you can do to prepare for your holidays is to get your updated COVID vaccine.”

Watch the town hall stream in the video player above.

She especially aimed her message to older Americans in a virtual town hall event at the White House meant to reach Americans ages 50 and older.

“The most important thing you can do to prepare for your holidays is to get your updated COVID vaccine. And if you get it now, you’ll be protected in time for winter holiday gatherings,” The first lady said.

Adding, “This updated vaccine offers the best protection for you and your family against the version of the virus we’re facing today.”

Dr. Biden addressed Americans Friday along with White House Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, and AARP Chief Executive Officer Jo Ann Jenkins.

READ MORE: House passes defense bill ending COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said the latest version of the COVID virus is “very different” than the previous ones, “and so that’s why we need an updated vaccine because it targets the virus that’s out there.”

“Getting that updated bivalent vaccine is the single most important thing you can do to make sure immunity is up to date and that you can fight the virus that’s out there,” he added.

Jill Biden said,”I just got mine… so join me. Because your president and I care about you. And we want to make sure that you stay healthy.”

Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with older adults a growing share of U.S. deaths and less than half of nursing home residents up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.

One troubling indicator for seniors: Hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 rose by more than 30 percent in two weeks.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a recent press briefing that much of the increase is driven by older people and those with existing health problems.

The numbers include everyone testing positive, no matter why they are admitted.