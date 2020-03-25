What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: ‘You may think you are a superhero. You’re really not,’ Cuomo warns as New York coronavirus cases grow

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state has climbed to 3,800, with close to 900 in intensive care.

New York officials are keeping a close eye on already-stressed hospitals as the number of cases is projected to rise for perhaps three more weeks.

Cuomo said Wednesday that as many as 140,000 hospital beds may be needed in a state with 53,000. The state has more than 30,000 confirmed cases and 285 deaths. The nation-high figures are driven mostly by New York City.

“You may think you are a superhero. You’re really not,” Cuomo said, as he urged New Yorkers to stay home to help slow the spread of the virus.

