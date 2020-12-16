Double your gift now with our
Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

WATCH LIVE: Your questions on childhood trauma during the pandemic, answered

Health

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the lives of millions of children and their families. How has this prolonged period of social distancing affected them? We discuss concerns about child abuse and neglect during this time, as well as toxic stress and prevention and resilience strategies.

Dr. Jack Shonkoff, who founded Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child, will speak with PBS NewsHour’s William Brangham will take viewer questions on the subject.

Watch the conversation in the live player above on Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. EST

Laura Santhanam is the Data Producer for the PBS NewsHour. Follow @LauraSanthanam

@LauraSanthanam

