6 clean energy priorities that could make a difference in lowering emissions

Days into the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, a growing number of countries have made pledges or issued earlier deadlines to phase out their use of coal power in the coming decades.

Concurrently, world leaders are needing to scale up clean energy efforts, while they commit to reducing fossil fuel emissions. Here are six priorities that can help create a path forward toward lowering emissions:

1. Deploy carbon pricing and markets more widely

A price on carbon, one that is high enough to push polluters to cut their emissions, captures the cost of harms caused by greenhouse gas emissions that companies don’t currently pay for, such as climate change, damage to crops and rising health care costs.

2. Focus attention on the hard-to-decarbonize sectors

Shipping, road freight and industries like aluminum, cement and steel are all difficult places for cutting emissions, in part because they don’t yet have tested, affordable replacements for fossil fuels.

3. Get China and other emerging economies on board

Given that more than half of global coal is consumed in China, its actions stand out, although other emerging economies such as India, Indonesia and Vietnam are also critical.

4. Focus on innovation

Support for innovation has brought cutting-edge renewable power and electric vehicles much faster than anticipated. More is possible.

5. Prioritize green financing

More than 160 banks and investment groups are involved in a coalition that has agreed to put pressure on high-emissions industries by tying lending decisions to the goal of global net-zero emissions by 2050.

6. Reduce short-lived greenhouse gases

Methane, a greenhouse gas many times more potent than carbon dioxide, doesn’t stay in the atmosphere as long, so stopping emissions can have faster climate benefits while carbon emissions are reduced.

