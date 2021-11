The plan was being announced Tuesday as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance at the United Nations climate summit. Biden pledged during the summit to work with the European Union and other nations to reduce overall methane emissions worldwide by 30 percent by 2030.

The centerpiece of U.S. actions is a long-awaited rule by the Environmental Protection Agency to tighten methane regulations for the oil and gas sector, as laid out in one of Biden’s first executive orders.