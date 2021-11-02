Biden hails climate progress, criticizes China’s Xi for not attending

GLASGOW — President Joe Biden praised fellow global leaders for their work at the UN climate summit, saying that they demonstrated “great example of the kind of ambition you need” to confront the scourge of global warming.

“I can’t think of any two days where more has been accomplished on climate than these two days,” Biden said at the start of his summit ending news conference.

The president added that China, the world’s biggest greenhouse emitter, made a big mistake with Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending in person. He added the Chinese “lost the ability to influence people around the world, and all the people here at COP” with its absence at the summit.