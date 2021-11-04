COP26 president says end of coal is ‘in sight’

The president of the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow on Thursday said “the end of coal is in sight,” as several major coal-using nations announced steps Thursday to wean themselves off of the heavily polluting fossil fuel.

“I think we can say with confidence that coal is no longer king,” Alok Sharma added in his address to the COP26 conference.

The British government said pledges of new or earlier deadlines for ending coal use came from countries including Poland, Ukraine, Vietnam and Chile.

Further details about which countries were doing what were to be announced later in the day.

Several major economies still have not set a date for ending their dependence on the fuel, including the United States, China, India and Japan.

Some nations have pledged to quit coal completely at some future time, while others say they’ll stop building new plants, and even more, including China, are talking about just stopping the financing of new coal plants abroad.