Germany’s Angela Merkel urges countries to put price on carbon emissions

GLASGOW, Scotland — Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel urged other countries to put a price on carbon emissions, which are the main cause of global warming.

Merkel — who chaired the first Conference of the Parties, or COP1, in 1995 — said the world needs a “comprehensive transformation” of way people live and work if it wants to curb climate change.

Speaking Monday at the ceremonial opening of this year’s U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Merkel said she wanted to make a “clear plea for the pricing of carbon emissions” to help promote the most efficient ways of reaching ‘net zero,’ a goal many countries are striving for by 2050.