India pledges to get to ‘net zero’ by 2070, long after U.S. and China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India announced a new target for his country — to cease adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere by 2070.

That’s two decades after the deadline the United States has set for itself, and at least 10 years later than China’s self-proclaimed stopping point. Modi said the goal of reaching “net zero” by 2070 was one of five measures India planned to undertake to meet its commitments under the Paris climate accord.

India ranks third in the world when it comes to carbon emissions. China and the U.S. rank first and second, respectively.