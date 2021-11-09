Little Amal puppet appears at COP26 equality event

“Little Amal,” a 3.5-meter tall puppet, took to the stage at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday to raise awareness on gender equality regarding the impact of climate change.

Her advocate was Samoan climate activist Brianna Fruean, who reminded the audience that women and girls are often the people facing the “brunt” of the impact of the crisis.

“That’s why we’re here today,” Fruean said on what is the summit’s Gender Day, “To work and to fight so that all little girls inherit the world that they deserve to lay the foundation for change to grow.”

The Little Amal puppet, representing a young Syrian girl, has been walked 8,000km across Europe in order to raise awareness about the plight of refugee girls.

COP26 President Alok Sharma said “gender and climate are profoundly intertwined” adding women and girls are affected “disproportionately”.

Ensuring their education will be crucial to empowering girls and equipping “them to deal with climate”, he said, as at least four million girls this year won’t finish their education to climate-related crises, according to the Malala Fund.

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, called the climate crisis “a threat multiplier, amplifying and accelerating existing inequities in our economies and society”.

“Addressing the rapidly changing climate is a matter of justice and equality,” as 80% of those displaced by climate change are women, Pelosi said.