Majority of young Americans think worst effects of climate change are preventable

A majority of young people in the United States are optimistic that it’s still possible to prevent the worst long-term effects of climate change, according to a new poll among 13- to 29-year-olds from the PBS NewsHour and Generation Lab, even as many of them point to the multiple ways they believe climate change will affect their personal lives in the future.

The feeling that we just don’t know yet whether the global community will succeed at COP26 — and in the larger task of combatting climate change — may be reflected in this poll, which found that around a quarter of people are unsure as to whether there’s enough time to turn things around.

Among the other findings: