Nov 10, 2021 9:25 AM EST

Nations, automakers vow to phase out emissions-producing cars by 2040

By Associated Press

BRITAIN-LONDON-COP 26-FEATURES

An electric car is seen at a charging point in London on Oct. 26, 2021. Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua via Getty Images

GLASGOW, Scotland — A group of nations and companies has announced plans to make the switch to emissions-free cars by 2040 and by no later than 2035 in leading auto markets.

The announcement was made Wednesday on the sidelines of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. It was backed by countries including Canada, Chile, Denmark, India, New Zealand, Poland, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Ford, General Motors, Mercedes Benz and Volvo, as well as several states and cities in the United States and elsewhere, signed the plan. Some companies, such as Volvo, already have even earlier targets to phase out combustion engines.

Separately, a number of countries are pledging to phase out the use of trucks and buses with internal combustion engines.

Companies involved in road haulage are signing up, including delivery giant DHL, truck-maker Scania and Dutch brewer Heineken.

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: