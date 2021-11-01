WATCH LIVE: Biden holds news conference at COP26

President Joe Biden will hold a news conference from the summit on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 7 a.m. ET.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Educate your inbox
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Nov 1, 2021 9:45 PM EDT
By News Desk
President Joe Biden will hold a news conference from the summit on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 7 a.m. ET.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.