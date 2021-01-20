In lieu of the traditional Inauguration Day parade, the Presidential Inauguration Committee is hosting a virtual “Parade Across America,” featuring performances across all 56 states and territories. The parade will feature 1,391 virtual participants, 95 horses and nine dogs.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will travel from 15th Street in the nation’s capital to the White House to kick off the event. The drumlines from the University of Delaware and Howard University — Biden’s and Harris’ respective alma maters — will be a part of the Presidential Escort.