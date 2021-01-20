1 hour ago

Biden expected to sign a slew of executive actions today, Yamiche Alcindor reports

by Lynsey Jeffrey

In one of his first acts as president, Joe Biden is expected to sign 17 more executive actions, largely overturning policies of the Trump administration. The orders will include revoking Trump-era rollbacks on environmental protections, rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and extending economic coronavirus relief measures, PBS NewsHour’s White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor reports.

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: