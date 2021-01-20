Biden, Harris share first tweets from official White House accounts

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris shared their first tweets on the official Twitter accounts for the president (@POTUS) and vice president (@VP) of the United States. While Donald Trump was a prolific tweeter, he typically posted from his personal account, which was permanently suspended after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021