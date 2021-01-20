39 mins ago

Biden, Harris share first tweets from official White House accounts

by News Desk

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris shared their first tweets on the official Twitter accounts for the president (@POTUS) and vice president (@VP) of the United States. While Donald Trump was a prolific tweeter, he typically posted from his personal account, which was permanently suspended after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

