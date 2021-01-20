1 hour ago

Biden signs first official documents as president

by Laura Santhanam

Immediately after his inauguration, President Joe Biden signed three documents containing an Inauguration Day proclamation along with his nominations to Cabinet and sub-Cabinet positions, according to reporters present for the event. For each signature, he used a different pen and repeatedly thanked all in attendance. Vice President Kamala Harris stood nearby.

