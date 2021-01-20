Biden signs first official documents as president

Immediately after his inauguration, President Joe Biden signed three documents containing an Inauguration Day proclamation along with his nominations to Cabinet and sub-Cabinet positions, according to reporters present for the event. For each signature, he used a different pen and repeatedly thanked all in attendance. Vice President Kamala Harris stood nearby.
