Biden: ‘Without unity, there’s no peace, only bitterness and fury’

“Disagreement must not lead to disunion,” says President Joe Biden during his inaugural speech. Again, Biden pledged that he will be president of all Americans fighting just as hard for those voted for him as those who didn’t. “Without unity, there’s no peace, only bitterness and fury,” Biden said, adding that “unity is the path forward” amid “historic crises and challenges.”

