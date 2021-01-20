Biden’s first call with foreign leader will be Friday with Canada’s Trudeau

Press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden planned to speak with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday — his first call to a foreign leader.

Psaki also told reporters no plans had been made for Biden’s first foreign trip.