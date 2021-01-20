Billie Jean King: ‘Our leadership is starting, just starting, to look like America’

Billie Jean King, an American tennis player who fought for gender equality in her sport and beyond, told Judy Woodruff that watching the inauguration of Kamala Harris as the first woman vice president one of the greatest days of her life. “It’s the first time in my life that I have felt that our leadership is starting, just starting, to look like America,” King said.
