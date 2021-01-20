Bush speechwriter: Biden’s speech ‘a return to moral normality’

Speechwriter and columnist Michael Gerson, who wrote President George W. Bush’s second inaugural address, told the PBS NewsHour that Biden’s speech set a new tone for political discourse after years of divisive language from Donald Trump. “That was the most important thing about the speech, is the reforming of the guardrails of American rhetoric and providing a refuge for people of goodwill, a place to know they’re not alone,” Gerson said.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Educate your inbox
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.