Bush speechwriter: Biden’s speech ‘a return to moral normality’

by Lynsey Jeffery

Speechwriter and columnist Michael Gerson, who wrote President George W. Bush’s second inaugural address, told the PBS NewsHour that Biden’s speech set a new tone for political discourse after years of divisive language from Donald Trump. “That was the most important thing about the speech, is the reforming of the guardrails of American rhetoric and providing a refuge for people of goodwill, a place to know they’re not alone,” Gerson said.

