Donald Trump has departed the White House

Just after 8:15 am, Trump and outgoing first lady Melania Trump exited the White House, walked across a red carpet and onto the South Lawn, boarding the Marine One helicopter. They are now en route to a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force One for the last time and traveling to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. They will land in Florida before Joe Biden takes his oath of office.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Educate your inbox
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.