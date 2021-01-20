Eleanor Holmes Norton says focus should be on Biden’s first 100 days, not Trump impeachment trial

D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton said that she doesn’t “favor the impeachment trial” for former President Donald Trump, adding that the focus should be on the new Biden administration’s first 100 days.

“[Biden has] got to focus on the virus. He’s got to then look at the economy. That’s written for him,” she told NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff.

On how Biden’s legislative priorities will play out with a slim Democratic majority in Congress, Norton said Biden enters the White House with an advantage because “he has worked with Republicans his entire life, and has been in public life in the Congress for more than 30 years.”