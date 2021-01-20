GOP leaders skipped Trump departure to attend mass with Biden

This morning, Joe and Jill Biden attended mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C., along with Kamala Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff and a bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers. In addition to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Biden and Harris were joined by Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who skipped President Trump’s departure ceremony. Biden will become the country’s second Catholic president, following John F. Kennedy.