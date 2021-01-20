‘Have a good life, we will see you soon,’ Trump said in final remarks as president

President Donald Trump said goodbye to a largely unmasked crowd at Joint Base Andrews. With no mention of Joe Biden and just seven hours after a wave of pardons that included his former chief strategist Stephen Bannon and Elliot Broidy, one of this top fundraisers, Trump ended his remarks, kissed his children and boarded Air Force One with Melania, who was dressed in black and wearing sunglasses. The two turned and waved goodbye before entering the plane. Trump leaves with the lowest approval rating of any president in history.