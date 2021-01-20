In first speech as vice president, Harris urges the country to ‘see beyond the crisis’

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to the nation from the National Mall late on Inauguration Day, reiterating a message of unity and urging the country to “see beyond crisis to do what is hard, to do what is good.”

“Even in dark times, we not only dream, we do,” she said.

In her first speech as vice president, Harris reflected on other difficult periods in U.S. history, including the Civil War and the civil rights movement.

“A great experiment takes great determination, the will to do the work and then the wisdom to keep refining, keep tinkering, keep perfecting. The same determination is being realized in America today,” she said.