40 mins ago

In new policy, all visitors to White House grounds will be tested for COVID-19

by Lynsey Jeffery

Yamiche Alcindor, who reports the new policy, had her first test at the White House today, and she reports that crews there are on their hands and knees scrubbing the floors and walls to prepare for the new administration. The change signifies an immediate shift from Trump’s policies, often criticized for failing to take the virus seriously. “They’re trying to get the germs — and maybe some of the ideals — out of those rooms,” she said.

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: