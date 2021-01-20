Kamala Harris is sworn is as vice president

Kamala Harris took the vice presidential oath of office at the U.S. Capitol, becoming the first woman and first woman of color to be sworn into the vice presidency. The oath was administered by Sonia Sotomayor, the nation’s first Latina Supreme Court justice. Harris was sworn in using two Bibles, one that previously belonged to the Regina Shelton, a woman Harris has described as a “second mother.” The second Bible belonged to the country’s first Black Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, who inspired Harris’ career.