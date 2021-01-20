Klobuchar: ‘This is the day when our democracy…goes forward’

For more than two centuries, Americans have gathered to recognize the transition in presidential leadership, said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who called on all Americans to “rededicate ourselves to the cause” of the nation’s democracy during today’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. She said if people had “become too jaded” and lost appreciation for the significance of American democracy, the Jan. 6 mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol “awakened in us our responsibilities” to be vigilant and protect the country’s form of government. “This is the day when our democracy picks itself up, brushes off the dust and does what America always does — goes forward.”