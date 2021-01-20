Eleven-time Grammy winner Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem for the Inauguration of Joe Biden four years after she was hailed for operatic rendition of the song performed at the 2016 Super Bowl. Her performance today comes after she publicly supported Biden in the 2020 election, campaigning for him in Pittsburgh, Penn., a key state that Biden flipped from 2016. “We all know this may come down to Pennsylvania…” the singer said to the drive-in rally crowd. “Vote like your life depends on it.”