Lisa Desjardins notes ‘profound’ moments of prayer

Some of the most profound moments from President Joe Biden’s inauguration were those of prayer, PBS NewsHour Congressional Correspondent Lisa Desjardins tells Judy Woodruff. Biden’s message was “trying to uplift the nation” on a chilly day. People want to restore themselves and the country to a better place, Desjardins said, adding that after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago, “This sense of being wounded is something I really felt here.”