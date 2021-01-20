Longtime Biden confident Rev. Beaman closed ceremony with a benediction

Rev. Dr. Sylvester Beaman who preaches at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church has seen the new president through struggles, including the death of his son Beau Biden in 2015. Beaman was also one of the 15 Black leaders Biden met with in June to discuss racial justice reform after the police killing of George Floyd triggered Black Lives Matter protests all over the country.
