Masks, but little social distancing, among inaugural attendees

Inauguration guests wore masks, but hugged and talked in close proximity to one another, despite the CDC guidance to maintain a minimum distance of six feet between individuals who do not share a household, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “As you can see there isn’t a lot of social distancing. They all are wearing masks, but they’re not keeping the six foot distance,” said PBS NewsHour’s anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff. “Maybe that’s just the urge, finally you’re seeing old friends.”