No visible protesters near U.S. Capitol amid enhanced security

Despite concern from law enforcement leading up to Inauguration Day, there were no visible protesters around the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, PBS NewsHour’s foreign affairs and defense correspondent Nick Schifrin told Judy Woodruff.

“We’ve been running into no protesters. We’ve been running into only journalists and security and that is as designed,” Schifrin said.

Heightened security measures to deter possible violence following the Jan. 6 attack on the nation’s capital include about 25,000 National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., 10 foot high fences around the Capitol and closures of public spaces like the National Mall, Schifrin said.