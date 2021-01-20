Partisan politics will pose legislative hurdles for Biden

With an historic pandemic, economic crises, climate change and more confronting the country, President Joe Biden will need to respond quickly and boldly, said Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report. Unless at least nine or 10 Republican senators agree to work with his administration to pass sweeping legislation, Biden will likely sign “as much if not more” executive orders than Presidents Donald Trump or Barack Obama and will have one or two chances to use reconciliation. “I would not look for big, sweeping legislation to make its way across the president’s desk,” Walter told Judy Woodruff.