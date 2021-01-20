Rep. Clyburn says Biden administration will make strides on the pandemic

House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., who was crucial to the nomination of Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic primaries, tells the PBS NewsHour that Biden’s modeling of behaviors like wearing a mask and keeping social distance will go a long way to help the American effort to defeat the pandemic, which has killed more than 400,000 people in the U.S. “When you get a president in place that will lead by example, that in and of itself will set a tone,” he said.