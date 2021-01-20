Security precautions set ‘somber tone’

“Instead of hundreds of thousands of people, what we see are hundreds of thousands of flags,” NewsHour correspondent Amna Nawaz tells Judy Woodruff. Few members of the public are watching the ceremony in person, compared to previous inaugurations, Nawaz said. Meanwhile, a vast network of about 25,000 National Guard troops, concrete barricades, fences topped with razor wire and checkpoints have been put in place to secure the U.S. Capitol and National Mall.