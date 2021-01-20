Sen. Chuck Schumer will be the first Jewish Senate Majority Leader

Upon the swearing in of Georgia Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Sen. Chuck Schumer-D., N.Y., will become the first Jewish American to lead either chamber of Congress, PBS NewsHour’s Lisa Desjardins reports. Republican Eric Cantor of South Carolina, who was the House Majority Leader from 2011 to 2014, was the highest-ranking Jewish member of Congress up to this point.