Sen. Cory Booker: Biden ‘appealed to the better angels of our nature’

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J, told Judy Woodruff that President Biden’s inaugural address felt like the first step toward healing after the Capitol riot. Booker said colleagues he spoke to from both parties “felt such a deep sense of hurt from Jan. 6, and this was for many of us the beginning of healing and the rekindling of hope… Somehow we can bring an end to what he called the ‘uncivil war.’”