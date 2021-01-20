The first family arrives at the White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived to the White House joined by their family.

Typically the president and first lady enter the White House after walking along the traditional parade route that travels down Pennsylvania Avenue and then watch the parade from the viewing stand, before entering the White House. The tradition of the presidential walk began with Jimmy Carter in 1977, presidential historian Michael Beschloss told Judy Woodruff.

In a break from tradition, the Bidens traveled along the route in a motorcade for most of the way this year for security purposes, but stopped short of the White House gates for a brief walk. During that walk, President Biden stopped to greet several members of the press and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, before entering the Northwest gate, walking up the stairs to the North Portico of the White House, pausing for a moment to wave and then entering the building.

“Despite all the security threats that exist today, in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack of two weeks ago, you have a president and first lady and their family walking among the public, taking a risk to show that our American democracy is undaunted,” Beschloss said.