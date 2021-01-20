The presidential motorcade is on its way to Arlington National Cemetery

In one of his first official acts as president, Joe Biden will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. The solemn tradition, meant to honor all U.S. service members who have died in the line of duty, comes at a moment of national grief after the death of more than 400,000 Americans to COVID-19 in less than one year. Biden is joined by three of the five living former presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.